0
Menu
Entertainment

'I don't know the girl' - Moesha's comment on her relationship with Salma Mumin

Video Archive
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A year after accepting Christ and making a comeback on social media, Moesha Bodoung has claimed that she doesn't know who Salma Mumin is, adding that she doesn't wish to talk about her in her conversation.

Moesha Buduong made this known in an interview with Delay when the television presenter asked about her current relationship with Salma and her former personal assistant, Samuel Nelson.

"My PA is out of my life, and I don't know the girl you are talking about. I don't want to mention her name so much...I don't know her, I quite don't remember. All I know is Moesha," she stated.

In 2021, when actress Moesha Budoung was reported to have had a breakdown, a leaked audio conversation between her former friend, Salma and Samuel Nelson, caused a stir on social media.

Nelson was heard making damning allegations against Moesha as Salma listened on.

According to him, Moesha badmouthed her (Salma) to some friends over an alleged body enhancement surgery in Turkey.

He also alleged that actress Sandra Ankobiah was among Moesha's victims.

It was rumoured that Salma leaked the audio, which put Moesha in a bad light.

Watch the video below:





OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo