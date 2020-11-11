I don’t miss Stonebwoy; I’m not sure he misses me either – Kelvyn Boy

Former Burniton Music Group artiste, Kelvyn Boy has said he doesn’t miss his former boss Stonebwoy.
During an interview on Citi TV’s Traffic Avenue, the ‘Mea’ singer stated that he sees Stonebwoy on television often, so he doesn’t miss him.
Kelvyn Boy added that he doesn’t think Stonebwoy will also miss him.
“I am not sure I miss him. Because I see him on television every time. He sees me on television every time. I don’t think he will miss me or I will miss him,” he said.
Kelvyn Boy, who is currently promoting his latest album ‘Blackstar’, and Stonebwoy are reportedly not having a good relationship after they parted ways.
