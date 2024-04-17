I don’t need Christianity to be a child of God – Afro-gospel singer Joseph Matthew

Joseph Matthew

Source: Reagan Mends, Contributor

Joseph Matthew, the multiple-award-winning Ghanaian Afro-Gospel musician, has made a staggering revelation that he doesn’t need Christianity to be a child of God.

Joseph Matthew, who has gained popularity for his unique blend of Afro-Gospel and contemporary sounds, was born into a Christian musical family in Tema. He quickly learned to play various musical instruments from a tender age and sang in the church choir, which was led and directed by his father.



Although the UK-based Ghanaian singer identifies himself as an Afro-Gospel musician and was born into a Christian family, he says he is not a Christian. Speaking to GhanaWeekend, Joseph Matthew said, “I am not a Christian; I sing to glorify the name of God and Jesus Christ.”



To him, even though he adheres to Jesus Christ’s principles, he would not classify himself as a Christian but would rather take on the label “Child of God.” The ”Blessed” singer pointed out that Jesus Christ referred to His followers as “disciples” and not “Christians.”



In a bid to substantiate his assertions during another interview on Okay FM, the celebrated Afro-Gospel singer explained, “A Christian is an individual who belongs to a religious group called Christianity… So I don’t need Christianity to be a Child of God.”

Joseph Matthew is known for songs such as "Nyame Ye,” "My Story", "Not Alone", "The Name", "Blessed", and "Promise Land".



In 2021, he claimed his first major award at the inaugural Emerging Music Awards. He was crowned “Best International Gospel Artiste of the Year”.



He had a night to remember at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK. His hit song “Blessed” took home the prestigious award for “Best Gospel Song of the Year UK.”



He is set to release his debut single track for 2024 ‘’Fear No Man’’ in August. Before the release of ‘Fear No Man,’ he will release a visual performance of some of his hit songs.