I don't need Ghana to celebrate me - Smart Nkansah

Highlife musician, Smart Nkansah

Highlife musician Smart Nkansah says he does not expect Ghanaians to celebrate him for his work.

He told Kojo Preko Dankwa on CTV’s Showbiz Show on Friday, 9 October 2020 that he has accomplished a lot through his music and is, therefore, not bothered about not being recognised in his own country, adding that, most people do not know him.



“They don't even know me.



“I'm not pained by that because that is not what I need,” the ‘Susuka’ singer noted.



Speaking about his musical journey, Smart Nkansah said: “I learnt how to play the guitar in church”.

“From there I joined the band”.



“I went to London and God used me to build his house [a church] there.



“That is what matters to me most,” he added.



He disclosed that he has released his latest single, featuring Adina.