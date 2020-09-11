Entertainment

I don’t need anything from government when I die – Maame Dokono

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has said she doesn’t need anything from the government because she has been neglected for long, even at a time she was not well.

Maame Dokono is well known in Ghana not only as an actress but also as a singer, television personality, author and a politician.



She has paid her dues as far as the creative arts industry is concerned but speaking to Christian Agyei Frimpong, the host of Anigye Mmre entertainment talk show on Accra-based Onua FM, she said she doesn’t need any money or anything from the government even if she dies.



“Nobody from the New Patriotic Party visited me when I was not feeling well,” she stated."

“It is not about money. It can be just a flower and I will appreciate it but nobody visited me."



“Now that I’m alive if you don’t honour me, nobody should come and give [me] big money.”



Finally, Maame Dokono was grateful to Diamond Appiah for giving her a car at her birthday party.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.