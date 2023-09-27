I don't need you to make me relevant in the music industry - Samini tells Sarkodie

Samini and Sarkodie

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Samini, has stated that he does need the assistance of anyone in the music industry to make him prominent.

He indicated that he does not need to collaborate with rapper Sarkodie to keep him relevant in the music industry after he showed reluctance in accepting to feature on his song.



The Dancehall artiste noted that the rationale behind collaborating with other artistes is to excite the musical fans and provide them with the best songs and not to make an artiste relevant as some people believe.



In an interview with TV3 on the DayShow which GhanaWeb monitored, Samini intimated that he does not need collaboration with Sarkodie to keep him alive in the music industry.



“You sent me a song, 'Love Rocks'. I took 24 hours to do that verse and sent it to you. And even that made him do his third verse on the song because he realized the way Batman chewed a song. So that energy I showed him. I expected that to be reciprocal. If I ever need anything from you because really and truly, it's for the excitement of the fans, I don't need you, Sarkodie, to make me relevant in this space, I don't,” he said.



Samini continued: “Neither do you need me to make you relevant in your space. Collaboration makes our fans excited and it makes the game nice. So I did that collaboration with you in under 24 hours because one, I didn't want you to feel I was pressured by that song you sent. I want you to know it's on. If you send another one, it's on.



Samini went on and narrated how Sarkodie was disrespected after sending him a song where Sarkodie questioned him and failed to respond to him on time.

“I like those challenges. Yeah, but how is it okay for you, this small boy [Sarkodie], to receive my song and ask me questions and then after that dip and give me blue ticks till I release my project? Till years down the line, till I actually get to speak about it casually online for you to throw it down like nothing happened?” said aggrieved Samini.



