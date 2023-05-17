I don't read negative stuff about me – Black Sherif

Musician, Black Sherif

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has shared his approach to handling negativity and controversies surrounding him.

The current Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) Artist of the Year revealed that he consciously avoids paying attention to negative remarks, preferring to stay connected with his inspirations instead.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Untied Showbiz on UTV on May 13, 2023, he emphasized his desire to maintain a positive mindset and disclosed how he manages his social media usage.



He maintained that he always distances himself from controversies by limiting his exposure to negative content on his phone. Whenever he comes across controversies or negative discussions, he promptly turns off his phone. By doing so, he shields himself from the influence of negative opinions that may potentially affect his mental well-being and artistic journey.



"I want to stay in touch with myself and my inspirations. I don't want to lose anything. So if I read a lot on social media, it will take my attention, though I can lose some opportunities by not going through my phone. But if I soak myself into what people are saying, it won't help because what others can say on social media, they can't even tell you to your face," he told MzGee.



He added that he has set a screen timer on his phone, preventing access to Instagram after a specific time in the evening. However, he remains accessible via WhatsApp, as he uses it to communicate with his parents.

"Whenever I open my phone and realize there are a lot of controversies, then I turn off the phone because it is only on the phone that I get to realize about such controversies. So right now, I have put a screen timer on my phone. When I open Instagram, it won't open because after 9 I don't go to Instagram. But if I open WhatsApp, it will be opened because I have to call my mum and dad.



"After talking to them, then I go to the studio, so I don't soak in a lot of things. If I read a lot about what people are saying, those are the things that will drive me deep into such negativity."







