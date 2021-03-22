I don’t regret doing fraud – Wisa explains

Ghanaian musician, Wisa Greid born Eugene Nii Amon Ashie, in an interview with Sammy Kay on the 'Go Online Show' has debunked assertions that he was neck-deep in internet scamming better known as ‘Sakawa’.

The ‘Ekikimi’ hitmaker revealed that before he ventured into music full time, he used to shop online and that was his hussle back then, but after he made up his mind to focus on music he stopped the act and concentrated on his music.



He added that despite the fact that he is no more in the act, he does not regret ever doing ‘fraud’ and opined that anybody who is in the act, be it a musician or anybody is very well apprehensible by him because that is their hustle.



He added that man must eat hence the need for them to grind harder to make more money.

Watch video below:



