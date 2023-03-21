'I don’t regret running for office' - Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress cum politician, Funke Akindele

Lagos deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele, has stated that she has no regrets about running for office although she lost in the general elections.

The actress and her principal, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, were defeated by the incumbent governor, APC's Babajide Sanwo-Olu.



Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Funke wrote: “It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot, and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office.



“I, therefore, want to thank the people of Lagos state for believing in me and supporting my decision to run for office. I saw every message of support online and offline, I heard of all the places where people supported me and challenged those who tried to discredit me."



Highlighting that she had fought a good fight, the filmmaker expressed gratitude to all persons who rooted for her.

“I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out in the way we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed, as a matter of fact.



“I also want to encourage all who mean well for the Nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop some sort of apathy toward the system, however, if we do not speak, we will never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up.”



