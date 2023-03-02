0
Menu
Entertainment

I don't rely solely on music - Sista Afia reveals side hustle

Sista Afia Blue.png Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia says music is not the only thing she does for a living, as she also operates in the catering industry.

According to the award-winning musician, it wouldn't be wise for any musician to depend on music alone as their only source of wealth.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she revealed that she most often uses proceeds from her business to support her music career.

"I just don't depend on music because of the music. I do private catering, where we take orders for parties, weddings, and others. Sometimes I use money from my private business to support my music.

"I operate a kelewele business, and I am seeking to open a big space for continental dishes around East Legon," she said.

Sista Afia is currently on a media tour where she is promoting her newest single, "Carry Go," which is available across various streaming platforms.

The songstress has numerous hit singles to her credit, including "Weather," "Jeje," "Party," and "Asuoden," among others.

Source: GNA
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat