I don't see when I am performing on stage - MzVee reveals being partially blind

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, MzVee has opened up about her partial blindness, revealing that she has struggled with the condition since she was born.

The talented singer on Joy Prime TV disclosed that she only started wearing glasses at the age of eight after her teachers alerted her parents about her constant eye strain.



Speaking candidly about her condition, MzVee said that she finds it challenging to see when she is performing on stage, and often has to strain her eyes to catch a glimpse of her audience.



Despite this challenge, MzVee stated that her partial blindness has actually helped her in some ways, especially when she first started performing.



She explained that being unable to see the crowd helped to ease her nerves and made her more focused on her music.



“I don't see when I am performing unless I take a really good look and stare, but not really. It helped me when I started music and I was very nervous about the crowd because, when I got on stage, I will not see anybody,” she added.

However, the "Come and See My Moda" hitmaker also revealed that her condition has caused her a few embarrassing moments, such as tripping on staircases.



“I have tripped a few times when climbing the staircases,” she revealed.



MzVee, whose real name is Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, is a highly acclaimed musician with numerous awards to her name, including the 2019 Best Female Artiste in Ghana at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.



