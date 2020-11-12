I don’t serve idols; I serve God through Ajagurajah - Bishop Boakye Asiamah

Founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah

Man of God and founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah also known as Ajagurajah has clarified that he is not an idol worshipper.

According to the spiritual leader, most people tag him as an idol worshipper because he pours libation and calls his place of worship a shrine, not church.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, he stated, “I don’t serve an idol, I serve God through Ajagurajah because Ajagurajah is not God.”



When asked why he called his place of worship a shrine instead of a Church his answer was, “the place is Holy and I offer blood sacrifices to God and the only place this can be done is on Holy grounds”.

He went further to say that unlike most pastors and churches, he does not take any form of offering from his congregation and yet still lacks nothing because Ajagurajah provides all his needs. “And that is why most people refer to me as a ritualist”.



“I won’t ask you for money but if you make a pledge to God and you decide to redeem it or if you want to show gratitude to Ajagurajah for something he’s done and you gift me money, I’ll share the money to those around after redeeming your pledge.”



He noted he wasn’t saying this to boast and said, “Ajagurajah has blessed me so much that everyone close to me enjoys this blessing.