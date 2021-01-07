I don’t sing for the money - Gospel Musician reveals

Ghanaian Gospel musician turned pastor, Rev Perpetual Didier

Ghanaian Gospel musician turned pastor, Rev Perpetual Didier has disclosed that her mission to making music is to win souls for Christ.

Unlike other musicians who are doing music for the money and other benefits, Perpetual argues that her path is different and has got nothing to do with the money involved.



According to her, singing has always been a part and parcel of her life and she always had the passion of being a musician way before she entered full time ministry.



Talking to DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show on Happy 98.9 FM, she said, “I didn’t pursue my music career for money. It is a natural calling and something I enjoy doing”.

Rev Pepertual believes she naturally has the calling to do God’s work which isn’t all about preaching. “Singing is also a way of doing God’s work so it’s not about the money for me”, she emphasised.



She went further to say that, “by doing music, God has proven to me that it is His will for me to do this and doing this is as important to him as it is to me”.