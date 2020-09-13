Entertainment

I don’t smoke weed – Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Prominent Ghanaian highlife artiste, Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, has expressed that he does not have anything against people who smoke weed, however he does not engage in the act.

Speaking with Dr. Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he agreed that it is true that drug abuse ruins people’s lives, however, that issue should be separated from the professional engagement because whether or not the weed is good for the artiste healthwise, that has nothing to do with anyone.



“There are artistes that if you call on them for shows, it is stated in their contract that you must provide them with weed backstage. That is what will help him do his work so you must provide it.

I don’t take weed yet I don’t have a problem with anyone who takes weed. We are sometimes too judgemental. If you eat kontomire and someone likes weed, they are both herbs so what moral right do you have to judge that person?”, he charged.



In Rex’s opinion, some people like things that other people do not like and vice versa, hence, people’s personal lives should be separated from their professional lives and they should not be judged by their actions.

