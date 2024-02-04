I don’t think Charter House will cheat me at the 2024 VGMA – DJ Azonto

Ghanaian artiste, DJ Azonto

Singer and Disc Jockey (DJ), Mark Kwesi Arthur popularly called DJ Azonto in the music scene has expressed optimism towards the 2024 Ghana Music Awards (GMA).

According to the ‘Fa No Fom’ hitmaker, he doesn’t think that the organizers of the awards, Charter House, will cheat him again as they did to him in the previous edition.



Talking to Amansan Krakye as sighted by MyNewsGh.com, he said he won’t trust the awards scheme again if his song with Kumawood actor, Lil Win, doesn’t win big.



He disclosed: “I’ll not trust VGMA again if my song with Lil Win doesn’t win the Most Popular Song of the Year looking at what they did to me last year.

“I don’t think Charter House will cheat me again in the 2024 VGMA considering the fact that they gave my award to Lasmid in last year’s edition.



“They intentionally decided to sideline Fa No Fom last year which everyone spoke against so this year I don’t expect them to repeat the same mistake”.