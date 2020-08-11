Entertainment

I don't trust anyone - Delay

Delay

Ghanaian TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso who is generally known as Delay has stated that she has trust issues.

She made this known in her recent posts on Twitter which showed that she has been betrayed by many individuals.



Moreover, with the current increase in evil around the globe, she is reluctant to employ somebody who would assist her with home errands particularly cooking and washing of clothes.



In one of her post, she wrote, “I need help at home. Tired of working all and coming back home to clean, do the laundry and cook by myself. My problem is I don’t trust anyone enough.”

See posts below:





I need help at home. Tired of working all and coming back home to clean, do the laundry and cook by myself. My problem is I don’t trust anyone enough ????????????????????????????????? — delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) August 10, 2020

