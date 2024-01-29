I don’t understand why other pastors keep insulting me - Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah cries out

The founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, has lamented about the attacks he has been receiving from other men of God in the country with regards to his religious practices and teachings.

According to him, his sole priority in the ministry is to work diligently to ensure that ancient satanic strongholds are destroyed for the growth of the kingdom of God.



He bemoaned why some pastors in the country have been chasticizing and attacking his ministry on consistent basis without provoking them in any way.



Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah asserted that it could be that his mission to destroy ancient satanic strongholds has affected some men of God who insult him over his church practices and teachings.



“I came to destroy the ancient satanic stronghold and as we speak no one has asked about it with regards to how it operates. These days it is very common for pastors to attack me, so I asked myself if they have been affected by the ancient satanic strongholds.



“When the church members gave testimony about how they overcame their challenges through me by God’s grace, some pastors would insult me afterwards. So are they saying they are the ancient satanic stronghold? Honestly, I don’t understand,” he said in a video shared by Trends GH TV on their Youtube channel.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah has come under heavy criticism in recent times over his biblical teachings and some practices in his church.



Some time ago, he claimed that everyone would die the day they were born and other pastors slammed him for making false claims in the name of God.



