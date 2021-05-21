‘I don’t use my father’s money for hype’ - Shatta Wale jabs Davido over new Rolls Royce

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Nigerian musician Davido

• Shatta Wale made a comeback on social media with an all-white Rolls Royce Cullinan

• It is however not confirmed if the musician is the owner of the luxury vehicle



• Shatta Wale in a post on Snapchat, while shading Nigerian artiste Davido, indicated that he is a real hustler who works for his money



Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale have fired shots believed to be targeted at Nigerian music giant, Davido, over the acquisition of a brand new Rolls Royce.



Shatta Wale recently made a comeback on social media with a Rolls Royce Cullinan which fans claim is the latest addition to his fleet of cars.



He posted a series of the all-new white Rolls Royce after deleting all his previous posts on Instagram.



Whereas fans and some of his colleagues in the music industry have congratulated him on his new whip, others claim that he rented the Rolls Royce just to show off and create attention on social media.

According to his critics, Nigerian artiste, Davido, can boast of being the real owner of his new Rolls Royce since he was shown receipt of the vehicle, however, nothing proves that Shatta Wale paid for the vehicle which he has been flaunting.



Reacting to these comments, Shatta took to his Snapchat stories to inform the world that he is a real hustler and does not depend on his fathers' money for hype. His post is believed to be a jab directed at Davido the son of Nigerian billionaire, Adedeji Adeleke.



“I don’t use my father’s money for hype. I use my own money to do my own real shit… Real hustlers are real money makers," read a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Shatta Wale's Snapchat account.



He added: “We started from the bottom now we here!!! The ting, e-coil.”



