Entertainment

'I don't want my management to sign another artiste' - Gyakie

Ghanaian singer, Gyakie

Budding Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, says she would not be too excited if her management signs a new artiste.

The 'Control' singer whose father is a Ghanaian music legend, Nana Acheampong, in an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, expressed her gratitude over how her management is treating her good, adding that she is not ready to share attention with anyone.



Gyakie, whose 'Sor Mi MU' is one of the biggest songs on Ghana's TikTok community, asked about her management team, said: " I feel if I talk about my management, I am not bragging, it might the whole interview".



The 2020 VGMA Unsung category nominee continued that " I am a very lucky person and I thank God I met Electro Mirror (CEO of Flip Music)". Asked if there's any other artiste the team takes care of, she said: "It's just me and I really wish it's just me for a long time because I don't want any other person to get the attention I am getting".

On what condition Gyakie will be ok to have another act signed to her management team, she said: "So for now let's just grow me small so you people should also help him by streaming my music, making the song go far so when he gets another person I can be like I think I am ok".



The 20-year-old KNUST student who released her first EP titled 'Seed' a few weeks ago, also talked about her relationship with her father, school life, personal life and more.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.