‘I don’t want pressure at my age’ – King Ayisoba explains why he does not want to marry more wives

Renowned musician, Albert Apoozore popularly known as King Ayisoba has opened up on the reasons behind his decision not take on more wives.

According to him, he is currently married to two women who have produced seven children and that he is at this stage of his life satisfied with number of children he has.



He stated that he does not want to marry more because doing so would come with giving birth to more children which would demand more from him financially.



King Ayisoba stated that at his age he does not want a situation where he would have to work extra hard to pay for more expenses concerning caring for the children, adding that he does not want pressure.



“I have two wives with seven children. I don’t intend to marry again because the more we grow the more the school fees increase so it's not easy. At my age, I don’t want too much pressure so I want to maintain myself like this,” he told Blakk Rasta during the UrbanBlend show aired on 3FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.

Ayisoba is a Ghanaian musician known for his unique style that blends traditional Ghanaian music with contemporary genres. He is particularly recognized for playing the kologo, a traditional two-stringed guitar associated with the music of the FraFra people of northern Ghana.



He became a sensation in 2006 following the release of his monster hit song 'I Want To See You My Father'. At the Ghana Music Awards, the song was adjudged the Most Popular Song and Traditional Song of the Year.



