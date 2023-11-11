'I don’t want to be limited to just one woman' - Popular musician declares

Young John is a popular sound engineer, singer

Nigerian music producer and singer, John Udomboso, professionally known as Young John, has revealed that he believes in polygamy because he doesn’t like monogamous relationships.

Speaking with media personality Toke Makinwa on the ‘Toke Moments’ podcast, the singer stated that he doesn’t want to be limited to just one woman.



The 28-year-old singer also opined that many people don’t believe in monogamy but they don’t want to accept their reality.



His words: “I don’t want to be limited to just one woman. I am just free”.

“Contrary to the popular belief that musicians and entertainers are promiscuous, though there’s a lot of women around the scene, everybody is engaging in these things. They’re simply not as visible about it. Musicians, however, have their lives on display, so everyone sees what they do.



“My polygamous nature isn’t because of the industry I’m in. Ever since I was a young boy, I used to question everything. I’d ask why it has to be one man and one woman. Since then, I’ve always wanted to explore different routes. I don’t want to say fantasies.”



