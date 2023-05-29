‘I don't want to believe Vanessa has developed love for Funny Face again’ - Caleb Nii Boye

Ghanaian show host, Caleb Nii Boye, has shared his view on the issue of Funny Face and his ex-partner, Vanessa.
In an episode of E-Forum hosted by Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, Caleb highlighted the difficulties faced by Funny Face and the insults endured by some individuals due to his depressed state during his misunderstanding with Vanessa.
As someone who was closely associated with Funny Face during that time, Caleb stressed the importance of approaching the topic of Vanessa wanting Funny Face back in their children's lives with caution.
He advised carefully considering the implications of statements made.
"While closely involved with Funny Face during that time when he wasn't ready to speak to anybody, I witnessed the difficulties he faced and the insults endured by individuals like Bola Ray. Considering the current situation, it's crucial to be careful with how you present your speech or statements," Caleb said.
Caleb Nii Boye suggested that Vanessa's desire to reunite with Funny Face may not solely stem from love but could be influenced by the pressure of caring for their four children.
The radio show host believes Vanessa's living arrangements, where she still resides with her parents, and the fact that the children have different fathers may subject her to criticism and ridicule from relatives or others in her social circle.
He further added that these circumstances could plausibly contribute to her motivation to reconcile with Funny Face.
"I don't want to believe the lady has developed anything like love again for him (Funny Face). I don't think it's about love. Maybe the pressure of taking care of four children is a part of the reason why she wants to come back," Caleb explained.
Caleb Nii Boye also recalled a previous incident involving Vanessa's involvement in selling a product called 'Pussy Sweetener,' which promised to tighten women's private parts and keep men attracted.
Drawing a parallel between this venture and Hajia Bintu's similar product, Caleb suggested that Vanessa's motivation for reconciliation might be financially driven.
"I am shocked she is coming out now because when Funny Face's issue came up, I saw her selling 'Pussy Sweetener.' I am saying it the way she put it out there. She said it would make your private part tight; when a man goes there, he will stay," Caleb revealed.
In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu on May 23, 2023, Vanessa expressed her willingness to reconcile with Funny Face and reintegrate their family.
She emphasized her personal growth and maturity over time, acknowledging the experiences they had been through as a couple and the fact that they share three children.
Vanessa furthermore expressed her openness to spending a week or two with Funny Face, indicating her willingness to reconcile and reunite their family and dismissed any concerns about potential harm, implying that if Funny Face intended to hurt her, he would have done so already.
ADA/BB