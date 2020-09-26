I don't waste time with people who don't have information - Rex Omar jabs Socrate Safo

Veteran musician, Rex Omar has jabbed movie producer and Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Socrate Safo, over issues affecting the Creative Arts industry.

Rex Omar, who has leanings towards the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is questioning the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) promise to establish a Creative Arts court to settle copyright infringement cases and other pertinent Creative Arts-related matters.



Socrate Safo has been defending the ruling party's promise to create a court aimed at protecting the intellectual property of Creative Arts players in the country but there are intense arguments about whether or not the court is necessary.



Rex Omar and Socrate Safo clashed on Neat FM's ''Entertainment GH'' to sell their parties' manifesto to Ghanaians.



During discussions with host Ola Michael, Rex Omar held strongly that what the Creative Arts people need is a copyright tribunal because a major problem facing the industry has to do with copyright.



He made an appeal to Ghanaians to repose confidence in the NDC and vote for the party during the December 7 elections because the party has good news for the Creative Arts players.

To him, Socrate Safo has been speaking out of ignorance and therefore resigned to engage him further on the things relating to the industry.



"I don't waste time with people who don't have information," he stated.



"If you go into the Copyright Act, there is a provision for a copyright tribunal but the tribunal has not been created. You're here saying that is why we're setting up a Creative Arts court. There's nowhere in the world like Creative Arts court. If it is now that Ghanaians are going to create it, I don't know. I know we have something called the copyright court because copyright cuts across; everything we do incorporates copyright. Especially the creative economy, everything has to do with copyright," Rex Omar argued.



Watch video below:



