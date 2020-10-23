I dreamt way back that Shatta Wale would become a great superstar - Tinny reveals

Rapper Tinny and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Veteran Hiplife Legend, Nii Addo Quaynor, known by his stage name as Tinny has revealed that he saw the greatness in Bandana now called Shatta Wale from the unset of his music career.

Tinny disclosed told Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive that he made some prophetic declarations in the song ‘Moko hoo’.



He remarked “I said it in the Moko hoo song that Shatta is a killer and you can’t contest him. He’s like a thumb that when he’s not there you can’t tie a knot.”



The ‘Mokola Kwakw3’ hitmaker, Tinny said that as at the time he featured on the song ‘Moko hoo’, Shatta Wale was a nobody so for him to collaborate on the song means he really believed in his talent.

“That time he was nobody, he was now coming up and to have a brand like Tinny on the song which nobody knows that artiste for me to big him up on a song like that should let you know that I dreamt the dream before reality,” he added.



Tinny said that he was able to see miles ahead that Shatta Wale would one day become a great personality.



“I had that dream a long time before the dream came true. I saw it and I believed in him so much so anytime at all I’m happy and my spirit is so happy that I see who he’s become,” he told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.