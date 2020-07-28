Entertainment

I drove up to 200kmh - Funny Face recounts attempting suicide with his Range Rover

Funny face has revealed he attemped to commit suicide

Funny Face has recounted how he attempted crushing himself to death with the Range Rover Adebayor gifted him in 2012.

According to him, he went on a road crush suicidal mission because his ex-wife labelled him as a two-minutes man in bed. "I went through another depression, that one I wanted to commit suicide, drove at a top speed in the Range Rover".



Speaking on Kantanka TV, he continued that "I drove like 200, you can imagine, Range Rover 200". However, according to him, it wasn't just because of the two-minutes tag but it also had a lot to do with how he was mocked with the issue.



Funny Face seized the moment to reiterate that he performs more than 2 minutes, quizzing that "do you know how many minutes you'll go to have twins?"

He added that "when a woman has any beef with you, there are only two things she can say to say to hurt you, either she'll say your manhood is small or you don't last in bed".



Hear more from him in the video below:





