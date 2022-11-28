I eat gari and beans these days for survival - Fameye

Award wining artiste, Fameye

Award-winning artiste, Peter Fameyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has disclosed that the current economic conditions in Ghana have compelled him to change what he consumes.

Speaking on Luv FM in Kumasi, the musician said he now eats more gari and beans, a local delicacy popularly known as ‘gob3’.



“I didn’t like ‘gob3’ but the state of the economy has now made me join the ‘gob3’ eaters’ association in Ghana.



“Now the prices of rice and even ‘gob3’ are ever-increasing which is why I added all of these in my song to tell my people to believe in God that he has done it already and it shall be well although things are hard in the country,” he said.



Fameye furthermore revealed that although he wasn’t a fan of gari and beans, the Ghanaian food has now become his go-to meal for survival.



He also acknowledged that Ghana appears to be adversely affected by the global economic challenges, despite praying that the government would work to solve the country's hardships.



The ‘Nothing I Get’ artiste was on the Kumasi show to promote his newest single, ‘Pressure’.

Fameye pleaded with Ghanaians, particularly his fans, to pay attention and find something about the song that will cheer them on.



ADA/BOG