I eloped to the Philipines at age 15 with my girlfriend and her family - Nana Tornado

Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has revealed that he eloped to the Philippines with his teenage girlfriend and her family at age fifteen.

Speaking to Citi TV in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb, Tornado said he left without notifying his family, who announced his disappearance on various media outlets.



"I grew up in Tema and continued into my adolescent years in the Philippines. I had a Filipino girlfriend from childhood, so when they were relocating there, the mother had to take me along.



"My parents didn't even know where I was. That time, Adom TV was in Tema Community 2, so that's where they started the announcement of my disappearance," he shared.



He also stated that, due to his father's strictness, he had kept his family in the dark.

He added that, in contrast to his father, who was harsh with him, he was the extroverted kind and was open to many things.



"My father was the strict type. He died fifteen years ago. He was the strict type, and I was the funky type, and I was a young guy with grown-up friends, so I was mingling as well," he added.



ADA/BOG