I embark on breast cancer awareness programmes behind the scenes – MOG

Gospel musician, MOG

Award-winning and multi-talented Gospel music act, Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known in the music scenes as MOG has mentioned that behind the music scenes, he together with his team embark on some projects such as Breast Cancer awareness programmes.

It has become something like a phenomenon when one shoots into the limelight and starts attaining a level of fame to give back to society and MOG has not been left out of this phenomenon.



According to the ‘Your Presence’ singer, he works in collaboration with various health centres and hospitals to embark on health screening drives, especially in October which is designated as the ‘pink month’ or breast cancer awareness month.



He said his team educates the public on the dangers of breast cancer and the need for regular medical check-ups and screenings.



He also added that, aside from the breast cancer awareness project, he also engages various high schools in a high school evangelism programme. This he said, offers the opportunity to preach the Gospel and win souls within the various high schools they visit.

Touching on his upcoming project dubbed ‘New Wine’ MOG said it symbolises how new every believer needs to feel anytime they come to have fellowship with the Holy Spirit.



The event which is scheduled to come off on March 19, 2023, at the Royal House Chapel happens to be his twelfth event.



He appealed to Ghanaians to make it a point to attend.