I endorse Akufo-Addo’s achievements – Stonebwoy

President Akufo-Addo with Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Award Winning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla known popularly as Stonebwoy says the achievement of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his first term is worth commending and endorsing.

The Artiste made this known when he was on OKAY FM’s Drive Time Show with Abeiku Santana.



Although Stonebwoy indicated that he has not endorsed any political party, he was emphatic that the President’s achievements in his first year are worth commending.



“I’ve not endorsed any political party. When you mention the name Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I know he has done a lot of things which deserves my endorsement. So I can say I’ve not endorsed any political party but President Nana Akufo-Addo achievement as a Ghanaian President which is endorsable I do endorse.”

Other celebrities like Samini have also endorsed the candidature of the President for a second bid to lead Ghana to the promised land. To him, the President while making his promises in 2016 seemed like a dream but his achievement in his first term has proven that he meant good for the people of Ghana.



Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 to elect a leader who will steer the affairs of the country for another four more years.