‘I enjoy Amakye Dede’s songs’ – Hannah Marfo

Musician Hannah Marfo

Gospel musician, Hannah Marfo has revealed that she enjoys songs composed by legendary highlife musician, Daniel Amakye.

Speaking on a YouTube-based channel, KNM TV’s Owners of Tomorrow, the songstress said she enjoys the music of the man known as ‘serious’ because of the kind of lyrics that his songs contain.



“I am not a fan of ‘worldly songs’ but I really enjoy Amakye Dede’s songs and he is in fact my favourite Ghanaian highly musician,” she said in the interview.



Singing the lyrics of some of his popular songs, the ‘Akrisfo Adoose’ hitmaker said she has been enjoying the songs of the man he described as a ‘brother’ for years now because of the ‘wisdom’ in the songs.

“I enjoy Amakye Dede’s music because his songs speak wisdom and do not promote adultery…,” she said.



The lady who commenced her music career in 1994 however said she does not take the songs to ‘heart’.