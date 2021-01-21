I enjoyed kissing Omotola – Van Vicker

Van Vicker, an award-winning Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, has revealed that, in all the female actresses he has worked with, it was Omotola Jalade Ekeinde that he enjoyed kissing the most.

According to Van Vicker, he enjoys kissing in movies when he plays a character that comes with it.



"I enjoy it as the character but there is a difference; we have the professionalism...so if you have to carry yourself into acting as Van then you will enjoy it but if you carry yourself as a professional, then whatever you do is not Van but the character," Van Vicker explained to Sammy Kay on the ‘Go Online Show’.



He further debunked the notion that kissing scenes in movies are real.



Oftentimes, actors, actresses and film directors have given the narrative that the kissing scenes in movies are ‘make-belief’ and hence unreal.

They sometimes even assert that scenes which involve kissing are made possible with the skilful and mastery display of the cameraman and editing, but Van Vicker disagrees.



He explained that not all kissing scenes in movies are "make-belief".



