I exclusively disclosed my divorce to a media outlet to protect my ex-wife - Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu has explained that he purposely gave an exclusive to a media outlet to publish to safeguard his ex-wife's well-being.

In a heartfelt revelation about his divorce in a video shared by popular YouTuber Hello Frank, he mentioned that after putting the news out, he purposely avoided every other follow-up interview.



"When I separated from my wife, I was the one who called the media to do an article on it. I didn't do this for myself, but then I did it for my ex-wife.



“The woman is also in the US, and since I divorced, I have not gone for any interviews because I know they will ask me about it," Manu revealed.



Expressing his deep respect and regard for his former spouse, the actor emphasized that his ex-wife is a human being with feelings and made it clear that he held her in high esteem.



He further added, "If someone stands outside to insult her, I will be hurt because she is my children's mother."

He went on to explain the reasons behind his decision to publicly disclose their divorce, highlighting the potential risks of rumours and gossip spreading on social media and potentially tarnishing his ex-wife's reputation.



By proactively sharing the news, he aimed to ensure her freedom to move on and find happiness with someone else without facing unnecessary scrutiny or judgment.



“The best thing is for her to be free when the story is out there. A gossip could come on social media and put a story out there saying that your wife did this and that, but then he wouldn't know that's the reason we dropped something small,” he added.



Additionally, Manu pointed out the striking resemblance between their first child and his ex-wife, emphasizing the strong bond and connection they share.



He expressed his desire to protect his ex-wife from any accusations of infidelity, ensuring that if anyone were to see her with another man, they would know about their separation and not jump to false conclusions.

“If you see my first child, the child is just like the mother. Whenever I see my child, I see my ex; their height, their face, and everything about her will be just like her mother's.



“I put the news out there just in case she found someone of her choice and another person who knew her, as my wife saw her with that man, will put the news out there that Kwaku Manu is cheating,” he disclosed.



