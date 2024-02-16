I expected Akufo-Addo to elevate Okraku Mantey to substantive minister – Arnold Asamoah

Deputy Minister of Tourism Creative Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey

Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has expressed some reservations over the recent ministerial reshuffle.

According to him, it would have been appropriate if the Deputy Minister of Tourism Creative Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, had been elevated to be the substantive minister.



President Akufo-Addo, with a few months to the end of his government, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, made headlines with his ministerial reshuffle.



The Deputy Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer was named as the substantive minister nominee for the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture.

However speaking in an interview on Empire FM’s Showbiz Today, Arnold Asamoah stated that Mark Okraku Mantey’s expertise could have been harnessed if he was promoted to the substantive ministerial role.



“I seriously expected the elevation of Mark Okraku Mantey to that position, no disrespect to Honorable Agyapa Mercer, but if we actually figure out the resume of Mark Okraku Mantey and the backlash he receives as a deputy minister.



“It is without gainsaying that there is little he can do as he was playing second fiddle to the minister thus virtually his hands are tied. So the expectation was for the President in his own wisdom to elevate Mark to that position to have the room and resources to operate as the substantive minister.”