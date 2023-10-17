I experienced depression due to industry presures - Lawyer Nti

Comic Actor, Lawyer Nti

Ghanaian comic actor, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, also known as Lawyer Nti, has opened up about his struggles with depression and his difficulty to cope with the pressure that comes with fame.

Speaking on a live X Spaces discussion hosted by Graphic Showbiz, he highlighted the perception that being popular comes with instant money, stating that such beliefs were false. He added that success in the entertainment industry comes with hard work and time.



Lawyer Nti also pointed out that the misconception of fame equating to instant wealth has placed undue pressure on individuals in the limelight. He stated that this belief leads to unrealistic expectations from fans and family members, who may turn to celebrities for financial assistance.



“People who are popular have a tag of being comfortable. People think popularity comes with outright wealth. Family members may turn to you for help, and if you can't provide it, they become



disappointed," he expressed.



He shared that such pressures led to his experiencing depression at some point. He also highlighted that seeking help was difficult as many people did not understand the challenges he went through and expected them to be jovial all the time.



“At some point, I was depressed. In our part of the world, you don't have a lot of people you can talk to about these things. People don't understand, and you tend to keep it inside and deal with it.

“Now everybody interacts with you, and when they see you, they want you to connect in a way that brings joy, just like when they watch your contents. Because people see you as a happy figure in their lives, they want you to be in that usual Kejetia vs Makola character, and that can't always happen, I can't always be that person," he said.



Lawyer Nti’s comments feeds into the wider discussion on mental health among creatives and how they have been able to deal with the pressures. Celebrities including MzVee, Kuami Eugene and Wendy Shay have spoken up about their experiences with such issues.



ID/GA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



