I explain myself to my children when I mess up; I don't hide things from them - Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress and comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger has announced that all the negativity from the public does not affect her family, especially her children who trust and understand her.

The 41-year-old mother detailed how she bares it all to her twin boys -James Heerdegen Geilling and John Heerdegen Geilling when she is caught up in a messy situation.



According to the controversial comedian, her parenting style makes it impossible for critics or negative reports to pollute the mind of her children.



"I raised James and John as my brothers and so when I fuck up I do tell them. When I do fail I tell them, and when I am wrong, they are the first people I tell. When I want to cry, they are the first people I cry to...I also believe that we are growing up together. I was 20 years when I became a mother. We grew up together and I don't hide anything from them," Afia disclosed in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.



The actress termed as 'controversial' by a section of the public added that she makes mistakes like any other human and appreciates her family not joining the bandwagon to condemn her.

"I am bound to make mistakes and If I can't confine in my own children, who will I confine with? That's the best thing I gave them and myself because they know their mother is human, I am not a superhuman being...people say how do your children feel? They know I make genuine mistakes and when I do, I sit them down and say, brothers, I have fucked up...I am not even scared of what the outside world will say because they know me," Afia Schwarzenegger announced in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.







OPD/KPE