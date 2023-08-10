I faced racial discrimination in Germany, only to come to Ghana and face the same - Wendy Shay

Ghanaian female music powerhouse, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian female musician, Wendy Shay, has offered a candid glimpse into the early challenges of her career, revealing how her initial encounters with racial discrimination not only failed to dampen her spirit but fueled her determination to succeed.

In a Graphic Showbiz report, Wendy Shay shared her personal journey that took her from Germany to Ghana, highlighting the uncanny similarities in the struggles she faced in both countries.



Growing up in Germany, Wendy Shay encountered racial discrimination, a disheartening experience that shaped her perspective on life. However, her return to Ghana presented her with an unexpected yet distressingly familiar challenge – she found herself confronting a strikingly parallel form of discrimination on home soil.



Yet, Wendy Shay's indomitable spirit shone through. She refused to be disheartened by the negativity she encountered, a resilience she attributes to the profound influence of Ebony's tragic passing and her subsequent signing with the renowned Ruff Town Records.



What might have been seen as setbacks ultimately propelled Wendy Shay's career forward. Acknowledging that every artist craves attention, she considered herself fortunate to receive substantial recognition during that pivotal phase of her journey. It was a time when her unique blend of talent coincided with an industry-wide shift, allowing her to capture the spotlight.

In her own poignant words, Wendy Shay shared, "Living in a country where I thought racism was a thing, I raised my eyebrows when I got the same treatment from people. But also came at the right time for my career. Everything that I had achieved is very pivotal on the time I came into the industry."



Wendy Shay's ability to turn adversity into motivation is a testament to her resilience.



She eloquently expressed this mindset with the metaphor, "When life throws lemons at you, you just make lemonades."



ADA/OGB