I faked moaning during sex to make my ex-boyfriend feel good - Actress Safia Haroun

Actress, Safia Haroun has opened up on what she did to motivate her boyfriend during sexual intercourse.

She disclosed in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut Show’ that she fakes moaning when having sex with her guy.



Safia said she does that to make the guy think he is good in bed.



According to her, the guy’s manhood was weak.



She stated that they are no more dating because he was not able to satisfy her during sex.

Safia Haroun also talked about how she wants to be handled when having s3x.



Watch the full interview below



