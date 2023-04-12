I fed him before – KOD replies commenter over brawl with Ambolley

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD)

Media personality and fashion designer Kofi Okyere-Darko while responding to a commenter’s counsel that he should refrain from replying Gyedu-Blay Ambolley because the Highlife legend is old enough to be a grandfather, stated emphatically that he once fed the musician.

“I’d still straighten up an ungrateful grandfather. I fed him before and promoted him for almost 30 years. If anything, he owes me money too,” KOD’s reply read.



Ambolley and KOD have, in the last couple of days, disagreed on the former’s claim that the Ghana Music Awards is an enemy of Highlife music.



In his interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ambolley said: “Today, if anyone wants to have an idea of what Ghana represents in terms of music, I bet the person will not count any Highlife artiste since all the perceived big acts currently are not doing Highlife.”



“We have buried our own and pursuing Dancehall music and the likes and interestingly, the VGMA has been promoting the agenda by rewarding such artistes with the topmost prizes.”



KOD in his initial response on Facebook described the comment as “nonsense”. In KOD’s view, the Ghana Music Awards should rather be hailed for promoting Ghanaian music instead of a backlash.



Being emphatic that Ambolley misfired, KOD said: “Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like VGMA since independence? How many have projected our musicians beyond GH. How many have consistently done more than 10 years?”

“Some of our musicians have failed to evolve and quick to blame others for their personal mishaps. When was the last time he released an album?”



Ambolley subsequently jabbed KOD in an interview on Adom TV, labeling the fashion designer and Master of Ceremonies “shallow-minded”.



"I am going on an European tour in May next year. My music, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley's music, and in June, I will be back on tour. So when he sits and talks, can he take his clothes on tour as a designer like the way I am going on tour with my music?" he quizzed.



In a sharp rebuttal, KOD wrote on Facebook: “Ambolley wants violence (vawulence) in comparing records. Maybe I won't mind him”, a post that made a commenter urge him to quit fighting Ambolley because the legend could be his grandfather.







