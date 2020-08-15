Entertainment

I feel like a prisoner - Pappy Kojo cries

Ghanaian musician, Pappy Kojo

Ghana may not have honey and milk flowing but it certainly has a lot that will make you miss home whenever you are away.

Pappy Kojo, one of Ghana’s finest talents in rap music, has just expressed how he misses Ghana and feels like a prisoner in a different country.



The rapper, from our checks is locked up in Italy and it’s almost a year now since he left the borders of this country for the European nation.



Taking to his Instagram page, the “Awo” hit maker shared some of the things that makes him miss his homeland, Ghana.

He shared among other things, comedy skits featuring legendary Kumawood star, Agya Koo. From the post, one could tell that Pappy Kojo is really homesick and would love to make a return but for COVID-19.





