I feel more joy with my new self than my previous self - Mike Kesse

Mike Kesse11 Ghanaian musician Mike Kesse

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Kesse, who is now known as Mike Kesse has opened up about his decision to move from secular to gospel music.

In an interview with Abrantepa on E-Forum, he shared his thoughts on the transition and how it has affected him as an artiste.

When asked if he felt happy about his decision to move to gospel music, Kesse responded, "I am more than proud to have made this decision. There is this inner beauty and joy than the previous Kesse, now I have added 'Mike' to my name so I am called 'Mike Kesse'."

He also shared that he is happy with the direction his career has taken and that he is doing his best.

"I have just started, it's been four to five years, and I am happy within and doing my best," he added.

During his conversation with Abrantepa, the artiste also shared his experience and the valuable lesson he learned during his time away and how it has built his faith.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
