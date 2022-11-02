3
Menu
Entertainment

‘I feel so painfully for you’- Former French Ambassador as she comforts Davido

DAVIDO AND ANNE.png Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé has commiserated with Davido over his loss

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has sympathized with Nigerian singer, Davido, and his girlfriend, Chioma, over the loss of their son.

Condolences have been pouring in from all over the world ever since the internet was hit with the devastating news of the death of Davido’s 3-year-old son.

The French Ambassador, who appeared to have also been struck by the news, took to her Instagram page to console the Nigerian singer.

“Waking up to an empty house. No more laughters of your beautiful son. I feel so painfully for you, Davido and your family. A living nightmare. No word can express the pain, sadness and anger. May the overwhelming love of your friends and family help you,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, investigations into the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, is currently underway.

Davido’s cook and his late son’s nanny have been held in police custody since the incident occurred.

These persons, together with six others, were said to have been at Davido’s residence at the time his son drowned in a pool.

Read the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HE Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé (@as.ave)



EB/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson