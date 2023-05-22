'I feel too old for glitz and glam' - Tonto Dikeh

Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared her birthday celebration plans.

The actress, who will turn 38 on June 9th, said she feels like she's too old for glamour and grandeur this year.



Tonto Dikeh stated that she wants to host a kid's carnival to honour her day and hopes she succeeds in doing so.



According to Tonto Dikeh, as one age, all they desire is peace and a day without stress.



She said she was sick of entertaining and feeding strangers or people she would never speak to again until her next invitation.



vivianlam_glamour: "Exactly what I was telling myself this year. U see that part pple you wld never speak to again until next invite hits different"



miz_mecee: "Well… you are not alone on that feeling. Mine is just 4 days b4 your birthday and I have been feeling so off lately. I don’t think I want to go for any photoshoots too. Ppl wey wan celebrate me should do so on their accord!"



canita20: "That's a very brilliant idea ma'am I don't think you need a party this year.. you've already spend a lot of money in this passed election make we recover first you still have many more years ahead to celebrate my humble opinion"



shikzyemmy: "Attend the AMVCA.. Plz"



ciaraamara: "Go team Gemini"

e.e.v.a.x_: "Feel same way too It's a Gemini feeling this year"



