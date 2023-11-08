I feel underrated in the music industry - Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has expressed his feelings of being underrated in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to him, his unique style and hard work have not received the attention and recognition they deserve.



In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Medikal shared these sentiments, adding that he has been able to separate his personal identity from his artist persona, while reflecting on some of his accomplishments.



"Sometimes, I feel like I'm underrated. I know how to dissociate myself from the brand Medikal. Some people carry their persona with the brand. I sit down sometimes and watch my shows, and I’ll be like, 'This guy is dope.' That's why I have been able to remain relevant for a long time. It’s not easy," he said.



Medikal added that he deserves more recognition and appreciation from Ghanaians, emphasizing that he's not ungrateful but believes he deserves acknowledgment for his hard work.



"I feel underrated; they should give me my flowers. I'm not trying to sound ungrateful; I just feel like there should be more light thrown at me. I am a very hardworking guy, so Ghanaians shouldn’t sleep on me. More attention should be given to me," he stated.



When questioned about whether his distinctive style may be contributing to the lack of attention, Medikal defended his approach, stating, "I’m doing everything right. Just that my style is different; people find it hard to accept it."

