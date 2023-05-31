I feigned stomach ache and escaped when a celebrity tried to pimp me - Popular TikToker discloses

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Sheena Gakpe, has recalled an instance where she had to cunningly sneak out of a meeting where she was being pimped to a man, by a celebrity.

She made this assertion whiles debunking claims that she is not into the hookup business.



Sheena said ever since she became popular, she has been receiving proposals from tons of celebrities who are interested in hooking her up with men.



In an interview with 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the curvaceous celebrity said she did not know their real intentions initially, but now she has mastered all their tricks and knows how to handle such people.



“I heard that I do hookup. I don’t. There are people in the industry that call you and know whatever they are trying to do. They call and tell you this person or that person wants to meet you. That kind of thing. Initially, when I was new in the industry, I didn’t know what they were trying to do but now I know what to do.



"There was one occasion where I had to run. I said my stomach was paining me when I realized what they were trying to do. You can’t go and sell someone’s daughter without the person’s knowledge. No, it’s not done,” she established.



One can recall that in an earlier interview with Zionfelix, Ghanaian singer, Nana Fremah Koranteng, alleged that there is a growing trend of ‘pimping’ among female celebrities in the industry.

Citing herself as a victim, Frema said the only person that gave her a legitimate job was Fella Makafui, adding that most celebrities who usually approach her, try to pimp her to big men.















