I felt Ebony’s presence during the sing-a-thon – Afua Asantewaa

Ebony Reigns died in a tragic car crash in February 2018

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who recently attempted the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has stated that she felt the presence of late Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns, during her sing-a-thon.

Speaking in a recent interview on Kingdom FM, Asantewaa revealed how a door that was shut during the sing-a-thon suddenly opened on its own when she was singing Ebony’s song.



“There was one particular door we never opened unless there was a visitor coming in, but during the time I was singing Ebony’s song, the door opened on its own, and that was when I felt Ebony’s presence,” she said.



Afua Asantewaa in December 2023 did 127 hours of singing in her attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.



While awaiting a verdict on her attempt, Afua Asantewaa has been on a media engagement sharing her sing-a-thon experience.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng (16 February 1997 – 8 February 2018), known by her stage name Ebony Reigns, was a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist known for her hit songs "Poison" and "Kupe".



She was discovered by Bullet from Ruff n Smooth.



Ebony died at the age of 20 in a car crash on February 8, 2018.



GA/SARA