'I felt ashamed' - Zionfelix opens up on controversies, trolls

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako, popularly known as 'Zionfelix', has disclosed how shameful he felt when he was hit with back-to-back controversies and trolls on social media

Zionfelix has trended on social media all the way through 2022 till date.



This is as a result of the back-to-back scandals that emanated from impregnating two women (one of whom was his fiancé) at the same time.



Zionfelix faced numerous backlashes for cheating on his serious girlfriend, Mina, with another woman, Erica, after both ladies gave birth at the same time.



But, to shed more light on the situation, Zion has described how humiliated he felt after receiving trolls on social media.



In a discussion with Andy Dosty on DayBreakHitz, Zionfelix said he only had to endure and move on.

"I felt ashamed about the trolls, but there was nothing I could do about it," he maintained.



According to Zion, he's still trying his best to salvage the situation he currently finds himself In.



"With the situation, I am handling it. I am still solving and patching things. What I am facing in my private life is not between the public and me, so there is no point in their opinions. "Everyone is saying what he or she likes, and that's okay," he added.







