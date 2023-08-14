I felt comfortable in prison, it was like vacation - Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, has opened up about his time behind bars, revealing that he actually felt comfortable during his time there.

He said this during an interview with Giovanni Caleb on the TV3’s Showbiz 360.



When asked whether his prison stint had humbled him, the renowned artiste dismissed the notion, stating that his confinement felt normally comfortable, like he was at home.



“You see, in Ghana, we do not sacrifice to fight for this country. It didn’t really humble me because when I went to jail, I was actually feeling like I was at home," he shared.



The self-proclaimed dancehall king described his cell as a gathering of devoted fans who had eagerly awaited his presence and treated him like royalty.



"There were people there, some for over 30 years, that wanted to see Shatta Wale. Some were fetching water for me whilst others were giving me their food. The way I was treated on the streets is the same way I was treated in the jailhouse," he disclosed.



Shatta Wale emphasised that his time in jail didn't hinder his career in any way, pointing out that he continued to produce hit songs even after his release.

"It wasn’t like they sent me to a place to suffer; when I went there, it was like a vacation. Nobody goes to jail and comes back with the right frame of mind but I came back and released ‘On God’, ‘JJC’ and a whole lot," he confidently remarked.



Shatta Wale was remanded at the Ankaful Medium Prison in the Central Region for a week. His arrest and jail term were the result of a staged shooting incident, during which his spokesperson, Nana Dope and other members of his term spread news on social media that he had allegedly been shot.



