Entertainment

I felt insulted when I saw the govt’s promised theatres - Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Rex Omar, has commented on the state of the highly acclaimed theatres that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is boasting to have completed in the Eastern Region and that which they have reported to be under construction in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on phone to host, DJ Advicer on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, he stated that among all the promises that the NPP made to the Creative Arts industry in 2016, the one that was of most interest to him was the promise to build ultra-modern theatres in nine regions in the country.



“So far, it’s three months to elections and I haven’t seen even one. What angered me is the fact that they said they have built one in Koforidua and one in Kumasi. I was in Kumasi two weeks ago and I didn’t see any theatre.



As soon as I heard it, I sent people to Kumasi to go check it out and send me pictures with the consideration that magically, something may have happened there and when I saw it I felt insulted”, he said.

Rex added that the situation was no different when he sent people to Koforidua, as he noticed that the highly acclaimed ultra-modern theatre that was being bragged about was just the old National Commission on Culture building that has been there for several years, which had been renovated.



“This day and age, you can’t do that because when it happens like that, it’s like you’re insulting our intelligence. It’s better for you to tell us that you weren’t able to build the theatres and that you need more time, rather than telling us you have built a theatre in Kumasi. It’s a blatant lie”, Rex Omar further noted.

