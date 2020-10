I filed copyright claim against Joyce Blessing, she lacks 'digital' knowledge - Jullie Jay-Kanz

Jullie Jay-Kanz, the former publicist of Joyce Blessing has denied sabotaging the gospel musician but admitted filing a copyright claim against her.

The blogger who worked as a publicist for the musician for about three years suggested in an interview with Abrantepa that she acted in retaliation.



According to Jay-Kanz, she financed an event for Joyce Blessing during their working relationship period. A short video she filmed from the said event and uploaded on her platform after their relationship got soured was however flagged because the musician filed a claim against her.



“She lacks a little bit of knowledge about the digital space. She is rather the one striking my content on YouTube. The content I took from an event we all organized, I generated 80% income for that event… She has not taken these videos on other platforms down so why take mine down?” she asked in her submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show ‘Bloggers’ Forum’.



“After that, she posted the same content I created on her Instagram page so I also filed a copyright report to Instagram and Instagram took it down. And before Instagram will delete your content, they will ask for proof. I’ve not been striking her on YouTube; she’s the one who has been striking me,” Jay-Kanz added.

The remarks come after Joyce Blessing cursed Jay-Kanz for allegedly thwarting her progress despite making demands and subsequently receiving them. The singer accused Jay-Kanz of being behind the reason her contents keep getting flagged on YouTube and Instagram and warned her to desist from the act or face God’s wrath.



“Juliana Ntiamoah, that is your name, the way you will suffer, it will affect your entire generation. I have done you no wrong, whatever you asked for has been paid to you. This curse will manifest heavily on your life because I have done you no wrong, yet you want to cause me pain…" she said in the audio.