I find it hard to spell correctly despite having my third Degree at Oxford - DJ Cuppy

Dj Cuppy

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known DJ Cuppy has disclosed that she does not have it easy when it comes to spelling the correct English.

She made this known via her Instagram platform on December 7.

Cuppy who is enjoying a nice moment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) with her fiance, said that she does not know the correct spelling of 'yacht' although she has three university Degrees.

“EVEN AFTER GETTING MY 3RD DEGREE AT OXFORD UNI…I STILL DON’T KNOW HOW TO SPELL THIS THING I’M ON – IS IT YATCH, YACTH OR YACHT? #CUPPYDAT,” she wrote.

DJ Cuppy has completed her second master’s degree at Oxford University in UK where she studied African Studies.

She graduated from King’s College London in July 2014, with a degree in business and economics.

She also bagged a master’s degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
